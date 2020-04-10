Breaking down the week
First, let’s break down the week.
The moon is in the dark phase, the full moon — this one is a supermoon — having come to rule Tuesday at 10:26 p.m. Now through most of April 22, be planting only those veggies that produce beneath the ground.
Here are the cool-weather-loving veggies. The date given for corn is the earliest for planting, according to the chart from Home Gardening in Kentucky. All the rest are a “go” now.
April 20: corn
Now: peas and snow peas, collards, onion sets, radishes, rhubarb crowns, rutabaga, turnips, asparagus crowns, beets, Irish potatoes, carrots, chard, kale, kohlrabi, onion seed, parsley, parsnips, lettuce, including leaf, Bibb and head plants; onion plants, cabbage plants, broccoli, Brussels sprouts and cauliflower plants; celery
And that’s it until we start on the warm-weather veggies in May after the danger of frost passes.
Our monthly series of so-so signs began Friday and continues through Thursday. Not great/not killing, these signs are just so-so for planting below-ground producers since the dark moon is in force.
They are Sagittarius (thighs), today; Capricorn (knees), Sunday through Tuesday; and Aquarius (legs), Wednesday and Thursday. These days fit the formula for change perfectly (see below).
Fertile days return on Friday, continuing next Saturday and Sunday with Pisces (the feet) ruling and the moon in the dark phase. These are outstanding days for your below-ground producers from the list and for changes.
Through April 19 provides a long stretch for making changes. Changes might include stopping smoking, beginning a diet or exercise program, scheduling elective surgery, weaning small animals or children — anything that requires a change.
The formula: The moon is in the dark phase and the signs are going out of the body beyond anything that functions — Sagittarius/thighs through Pisces/feet.
Pouring gravel: If you have gravel to pour on a drive or road on your farm, do that when the light moon rules and that won’t be until April 23. The same applies for stones on a garden path: Place them when the moon is in the light phase, so they don’t sink. If you’re setting fence posts, do that in the light phase of the moon so the posts don’t sink.
Last frost/freeze
I have been mentioning for several weeks the statistical last date for a killing frost. There are at least two schools of thought on that — and surprisingly I subscribe to the more conservative one.
There are those who say we’re clear after the last weekend in May, which is coming soon. And then those who prefer the more conservative Mother’s Day, which is just more than a week later on May 10.
To say this has been an atypical winter and spring — even before COVID-19 — is to flirt dangerously with understatement. The last official report I read said we only had about two recorded inches of snow during the winter — that’s unheard of even in the mildest winters — and defies all advance forecasts from those of us who base ours on woolly worms and hedgeapples to the sophisticated computer models.
And it’s been warmer. If we’ve had any frosts this spring, they’ve been light, and no freezes — hard or otherwise. If that trend continues then we can start planting our warm-weather-loving veggies soon, or now if you can protect them.
I still counsel proceeding on the side of patience, but, as they say, “you be the judge.” I hate to see blackened tomato plants that were just getting a grasp on life in the garden
I recall a similar warm April almost two decades ago when folks got all excited and planted their hot-weather-loving vegetables. Then on Mother’s Day weekend we had a freeze that dropped temperatures into the mid-upper 20s!
Go on and get your plants while selections are good if you want to and can, just hold them for a couple of more weeks. You can do that as was well as the greenhouse can — well, almost. Just follow all rules for social distancing and rather than “shopping” the greenhouse, determine what you want and call ahead. Most will accommodate.
The vagaries of Kentucky weather are legendary. And I do hate to lose my sensitive plants to a “vagary!”
