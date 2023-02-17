021823.VaughtCol-Frye Castle_submitted.jpg

Laney Frye, left, is glad UK teammate Jensen Castle will also be playing in the Augusta National Women’s Amateur. (Eddie Justice | UK Athletics)

 Eddie Justice

Laney Frye grew up watching the Masters on TV with all her family also watching. She has dreamed of playing at Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia and now she’ll get her chance.

The University of Kentucky junior and teammate Jensen Castle both were invited to the Augusta National Women’s Amateur March 29 to April 1 that will include the top 45 ranked women, including 2022 champion Anna Davis and the world’s No. 1 amateur, Rose Zhang. Castle is ranked 25th while Frye is ranked 75th.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription