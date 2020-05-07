Because of the effects of the coronavirus, the Pro-Active for Life 5K, scheduled for Friday, has been changed to a virtual race.   
 
The race period for the virtual race will be from Friday through May 31. Signup and information is available at https://runsignup.com/Race/KY/Frankfort/ProActiveforLife5K.
 
Any questions may be emailed to fmiklavcic2@gmail.com.

