Frankfort Parks, Recreation and Historic Sites has a new program for adult (ages 18 and older) beginning tennis players or players who have been away from the game.

The Fast Start Tennis program begins June 8 at 6 p.m. at the Terry Johnson Tennis Courts at Franklin County High School. The class will meet on Tuesdays through June 29.

The program, led by Tennis Director Anne Vansant, features four weeks of on-court instruction in rules, terms, basic strokes and game play.

The $40 fee is payable on the first night. For more information, call 502-382-8542.

