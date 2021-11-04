After municipally-owned Juniper Hill Golf Course lost $350,000 in 2019, the City of Frankfort is looking for ways to close the gap.
And golfers in Frankfort are being asked for their opinions on how that can be done.
“We’re looking at different ways,” Shawn Pickens, director of Frankfort Parks, Recreation & Historic Sites, told golfers during a public meeting last week at the golf course. “Fees is one of them but we’re also looking to see if there’s a different operation, maintenance operation, day-to-day stuff, we can look at closing the gap that way as well. We’re looking at other options and not just an increase in fees.”
The plan is to gain $50,000 in revenue in the next year or two.
“That’s our goal,” Pickens told The State Journal. “It’s not necessarily a hard number we’re absolutely held to, but it’s where we’re trying to get to.”
Surveys were available to the public at the meeting, and they will be live until at least Nov. 22 or when the city commission votes on plans for the golf course.
“They could decide in their November meeting, or they may pass until they meet in December, and that’s perfectly fine,” Pickens said. “We typically try to get this nailed down by November because people like to buy passes as Christmas gifts.”
Surveys are available at www.frankfortparksandrec.com, on the main page. Those interested can email info@frankfortparksandrec.com and a link can be emailed to them, or hard copies are available at the Juniper Hill Golf Course or the Parks Office, also located at Juniper Hill Park.
Juniper Hill golf pro Kirk Schooley said about 22,000 to 23,000 rounds of golf have been played at the course this year.
“Last year was such a crazy year,” he said at the meeting last week. “One thing I know from feedback Shawn has gotten is that last year when we went to 15-minute tee times we turned down a lot of golfers.
“This year, I do think our outings have started to come back this fall, so things are starting to feel a little more normal, plus I think we’ve had a lot of new golfers. I’m feeling pretty optimistic for next year. We’ve got a pretty good base starting, hopefully," Schooley added.
As a rule, golf was kind of fading the last decade. It was in a little bit of a lull for everyone. I think we went with that also. It seems there’s some renewed interest now.”
Among the items mentioned at the meeting were charging higher fees for non-Franklin County residents and going to an online system for tee times.
One problem the course has is turning people away because there are no tee times available and then people not showing up for their scheduled tee times.
“That adds up over time,” Pickens said.
Another issue is rising costs for seed and other supplies, and one option being considered for course expenses is to look at buying off state contracts to save money. Picken said some items are already purchased off master agreements.
“It’s not just golf courses,” Pickens said. “Nearly everything has become more expensive in the last year.
“I don’t expect in the first year, the second year to really see a whole of change. I think eventually the economy will even out and if we raise rates a little bit, it’ll take a year or two to see a big difference.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Plant it in native trees and let it be natural again - have walking trails they it.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.