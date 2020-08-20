In 1941, Bridgeport High School’s basketball team didn’t have a gym.
It did have a major upset win.
The Greenies defeated St. Xavier of Louisville in a tight game that Chester Pulliam still remembers.
Pulliam, 96, played for Bridgeport, and he was a senior on the 1941-42 team.
A fire at Bridgeport had destroyed the school’s gym, making the Greenies a road team.
“We went everywhere,” Pulliam said.
The game against St. Xavier was played at Frankfort High’s gym, which was at the school.
“The boys from St. X didn’t think much of that gym,” Pulliam said.
The Tigers probably weren’t happy with the game either. St. X had been a power in basketball, winning state championships in 1926 and 1935 and the National Catholic High School Championships in 1926, 1935 and 1938.
“I don’t know how we came to play them,” Pulliam said. “They were probably looking for a patsy, called and we accepted. That would be my guess.”
But Bridgeport wasn’t a patsy.
“It was nip and tuck,” Pulliam said of the game. “We won like 26-25. They didn’t score much in those days. There was no time limit. Good teams would get the ball and hold it, and you couldn’t get it away from them.”
Other members of Bridgeport’s team were Shirley Rogers, Paul Lee, Odell Smith, Coleman Jones, Bob Lillis, Ike Wingate, Mike Green, Donald VanMeter and Billy Jordan. The team was coached by Meredith Watts.
St. X went on to win the Seventh Region that season, part of a seven-year run as regional champions that went from 1937-1943.
“St. X went a long way in state,” Pulliam said. “It was nothing in those days for one of the Louisville teams to win.”
Gippy Graham, who is six years younger than Pulliam, played basketball at Elkhorn High School and Georgetown College, and he spent several years as a basketball coach.
“I'm not saying I know everything about basketball in Franklin County,” Graham said, “but that’s probably the best win the four schools ever accomplished.”
Bridgeport, Elkhorn, Peaks Mill and Bald Knob high schools were consolidated into Franklin County High School in 1958.
Pulliam played basketball at Bridgeport for five years, having joined the team as an eighth grader.
Scoring was his strength.
“I was a shooter,” he said. “If I made it to the half-court line I’d shoot the ball. I was pretty good shooting the ball. Even in practice I’d take the ball to the centerline and shoot.
“I was so little. I was only 5-8 and 150 pounds. I couldn’t handle the big guys, but I was quick.”
Pulliam joined the Navy after graduation and served in World War II.
In 1964, Pulliam and Marshall Fitzgerald opened the first Toyota dealership in Frankfort, which was just the third in the state.
Pulliam and his wife, Pauline Jackson Pulliam, have been married 66 years. They have four children, one of whom has passed, one grandchild and one great-grandchild.
“I’ve had a good time in life,” Pulliam said. “I was blessed getting Pauline. She’s been a good wife and a good mother. I think I’ll keep her for awhile.”
