Who will be crowned the G.O.A.T. — Greatest of All Time — on the local high school gridiron?

The State Journal and Buffalo Wild Wings are currently accepting votes for the reader contest to pick the best football player ever from high schools in Frankfort and Franklin County.

Sixteen players, selected from reader nominations, conversations with current and former coaches and by State Journal veteran sports reporter Linda Younkin, were included on the ballot and seeded.

G.O.A.T.

Following first-round voting, eight players moved onto the quarterfinals.

Readers are given a four-day window to vote for each matchup in the tournament-style bracket.

No. 1 seed Wan’Dale Robinson defeated No. 8 Roger Clay in the first quarterfinal matchup. The three remaining quarterfinal dates and contests are:

• Monday through Friday: No. 2 Logan Woodside vs. No. 10 Ralph Robinson;

• Friday through Oct. 26: No. 3 Steve Campassi vs. No. 6 Kaelin Ammons;

• Oct. 26 through Oct. 30: No. 4 Roni Robinson vs. No. 5 Ryan Timmons

The four semifinalists will compete from Nov. 1-9. A G.O.A.T. will be crowned following championship voting Nov. 10-14.

Participants are permitted one vote per day and an entry will be chosen at random to win a wing party for themselves and 10 friends valued at $200.

To vote, visit https://www.state-journal.com/goatpromotion/

