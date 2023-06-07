The Race for Race Relations 5K is planned for 9 a.m. Saturday, June 17, at Lakeview Park.

Focus on Race Relations-Frankfort (FORR) is hosting the race toward unity in the community and both runners and walkers are welcome to participate.

