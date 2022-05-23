Rain has forced the postponement of the 41st District softball tournament.

The tournament will begin on Tuesday with Frankfort taking on Great Crossing at 5:30 p.m., followed by Franklin County vs. Western Hills at 7:30 p.m.

The championship game will be played Wednesday at 6 p.m., and both teams in the title game will advance to next week's 11th Region tournament.

The 41st District tournament is being played at Paul Weddle Field at State Stadium.

