Wet field conditions at Sower Soccer Complex have forced a schedule change for the 41st District Tournament.
The tournament was scheduled to start Monday but has been pushed back to Tuesday.
Here is the revised schedule.
Tuesday
6 p.m., girls game, Frankfort vs. Franklin County; 8 p.m., boys game, Western Hills vs. Great Crossing
Wednesday
6 p.m., girls game, Western Hills vs. Great Crossing; 8 p.m., boys game, Frankfort vs. Franklin County
Thursday
6 p.m., girls championship game; 8 p.m., boys championship game