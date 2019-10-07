Wet field conditions at Sower Soccer Complex have forced a schedule change for the 41st District Tournament.

The tournament was scheduled to start Monday but has been pushed back to Tuesday.

Here is the revised schedule.

Tuesday

6 p.m., girls game, Frankfort vs. Franklin County; 8 p.m., boys game, Western Hills vs. Great Crossing

Wednesday

6 p.m., girls game, Western Hills vs. Great Crossing; 8 p.m., boys game, Frankfort vs. Franklin County

Thursday

6 p.m., girls championship game; 8 p.m., boys championship game

