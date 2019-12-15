Trailing 15-6 after the first quarter Saturday, Franklin County's girls basketball team rallied but lost by two points, falling to Conner 62-60 in Hebron.
Brooklynn Miles led FCHS (2-1) with 20 points, and Patience Laster had a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Jasmine Simpson was in double figures with 11 points.
Also scoring for the Lady Flyers were Shauvi Kennedy with six points, Lakin Hamblin with four, and Nevaeh Carter and Peyton Sutton with two points each.
Miles had six steals and four assists. Carter also had four assists, and Hamblin had six rebounds.
Conner (5-1) was led in scoring by Tyra Murphy with 16 points.
FCHS plays its next game at home Monday against Bryan Station.