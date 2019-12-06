Western Hills’ girls basketball team opened its season with a 52-44 loss Friday at North Hardin.
WHHS trailed by 18 points but battled back to get within one point in the last minute of the game.
The Lady Wolverines were forced to foul late, and North Hardin went on to win by eight points.
Maddie LeCompte led Western Hills with 23 points, followed by Kiana Mitchell with eight, Leann Way with seven, Lauren McGaughey with five, and Kellen Kilgore with one point.
Western Hills’ next game is at home Monday against West Jessamine.