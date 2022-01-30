LOUISVILLE — Louisville's 1972 and 1982 Final Four teams were honored at halftime of Saturday's game against Duke, but they weren't the only reminders of the program's storied past and much-envied tradition.
With the season's largest crowd, 18,493, on hand for Mike Pegues' second stint as interim head coach, there was a welcome new vibe in the KFC Yum! Center and within the team itself that has been missing for several years. An early indication came when the lower arena was nearly packed 30 minutes before the noon tipoff, and the crowd was enthusiastic and loud throughout.
In other words, it was like the good old days. So much so it was easy to overlook the fact that the Cardinals (11-10, 5-6 ACC) lost for the sixth time in their last seven games, succumbing to the No. 9/7 Blue Devils (17-3, 7-2) 74-65.
But only after a spirited performance that left Duke knowing it had been in a battle for survival. Just a week earlier, fans had booed the team and coach Chris Mack as they walked off the court after an 82-70 loss to Notre Dame. On Saturday, there were only well-deserved cheers.
Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski probably reflected the fans' thoughts when he observed afterward that U of L "fought like crazy. They played winning basketball."
In the end, though, it wasn't quite enough to defeat Duke's roster of blue chip recruits and McDonald's All-Americans, due mostly to another terrible start during which the Cards fell behind by 16 points in the first 10 minutes.
"I'm proud of our team's effort today," Pegues said. "I thought we got punched pretty good early in the game. We got down big early and our guys fought back. They deserve a lot of credit for that; a lot of teams would lay down against Duke. Duke is a really good team, but their talent didn't overwhelm us today. That should be a message to our guys. Duke is a top 10 team and their talent didn't overwhelm us, their toughness did, and that is not OK.
"Duke is Duke, but with that being said, I don't think Duke was necessarily better than us today. They were tougher than us and that bothers me. Mike is a helluva coach. He gets every Duke team to be tough. I'm just an interim head coach, but we're going to be tough."
Pegues, who has now coached 1,543 fewer games than the Hall of Famer — seven vs. 1,550 — was referring primarily to U of L's annihilation on the boards and in the paint. The Blue Devils pulled down 20 offensive rebounds, turning them into a 22-5 advantage in second chance points while also outscoring the Cards 42-38 on the interior.
"I'm irate about that," Pegues said.
Duke freshman Paolo Banchero (6-10, 250 pounds) and sophomore Mark Williams (7-1, 242) combined for 26 rebounds, just eight fewer than Louisville's entire team.
Banchero complemented his 15 boards with 11 points and three assists, and Williams had 14 points and a pair of key blocks with the game still on the line to go along with his 11 rebounds. Freshman AJ Griffin scored a game-high 22 points and hit back-to-back 3-pointers during Duke's decisive run.
"I don't care how tall Mark is or what pick Paolo is (in the projected NBA draft), we can't give up 20 offensive rebounds," Pegues said. "We can't lose every 50-50 ball. We can't lose concentration off the ball. We beat ourselves today. If we win the effort game, which we talked about prior to the game, we win the game."
Malik Williams was U of L's leading rebounder with 12. No one else got more than four. El Ellis came off the bench to score a team-high 18 points for the Cards, Dre Davis added 16 and Williams had 10.
"We got what we expected, a tight, tough game," Krzyzewski said. "I told our team before the game, I love Davis and he had a helluva game and Malik is really starting to play athletically and the other guys are all really good, can all go off and Ellis obviously did. We were able to hang in there and keep it either tied or a two-point lead until Mark came back in, and Mark had a tremendous influence on the game keeping the ball alive on offense and then protecting the basket."
After falling behind 24-8, the Cards closed to within 40-35 by halftime and they forged three ties in the second half but were never able to get ahead. The last deadlock came at 60-60 on Ellis' 3-pointer with 8:30 remaining. But Duke then reeled off 12 points in a row and that was that, as U of L went scoreless for more than six minutes, missing nine shots in a row.
"When the game gets rough and they make a run, we've got to keep pushing, and we didn't do that," Ellis said. "They went on a run and we couldn't get over the hump. We've been having that discussion for a long time, but we folded."
Nevertheless, the Cards looked re-energized and re-focused, raising hopes that they can finish the season strong under their new leadership.
"We came together and knew we had to play hard," Ellis said. "We've had a rough patch, but we've got to be positive and these coaches gave us energy like they did in the Bahamas. Our crowd was amazing. It just shows how much they care about Louisville basketball. We're doing our best to compete, and we're going to continue to do that."
Pegues said he appreciated the crowd's support, calling it "awesome."
"I want to thank everyone. I'm so grateful for our fan base for showing up today. We have to win a game for this fan base. We have to win a game for ourselves. I would just beg them to stay with us and keep supporting these kids. I'll be fine, but the kids need all the support we can get."
Louisville will face another big challenge Tuesday night, hosting North Carolina (15-6, 7-3), which has won three straight, including Saturday's 100-80 win over North Carolina State.
Coach K salutes Crum
During his post-game press conference, Krzyzewski gave an emotional tribute to former U of L coach and fellow Hall of Famer Denny Crum, who helped honor the Duke coach in a pre-game ceremony. Crum presented Krzyzewski with a customized Louisville Slugger bat in Duke's blue and white colors, plus an engraved bottle of Maker's Mark bourbon featuring Coach K's likeness.
"Louisville's basketball program could not have honored me in a higher manner than to have Denny. . ." Krzyzewski said, choking up briefly. "He's one of the true icons of the game and somebody I've admired my entire life, when he worked for Coach (John) Wooden and then the amazing job he did here. You don't get a chance to be with people of that level very often. That was really a great thing, so thank you.
"The Louisville program is one of the all-time best. I thanked him for being there and what he's done for college basketball and Louisville basketball. He showed me a tremendous amount of respect. You can get compliments from a lot of people, but when you get a compliment from him, that's pretty damned good."
