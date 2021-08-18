The YMCA's annual run/walk returns in-person this year. Gather your friends and family, dress up in your best Halloween costumes and join us Friday, Oct. 29 at 7 p.m. in the heart of downtown Frankfort for the YMCA’s Black Cat Chase 5K, presented by Whitaker Bank. Early registration is now open. Proceeds from the race support Y programs and services for young people, adults and families who need them most in Frankfort.

Rain doesn’t deter runners at Black Cat Chase

Aaron Schaffner, of Frankfort, won the 2018 Black Cat Chase 5K downtown in 17:36. (State Journal file photo)

“Whitaker Bank of Frankfort is proud to support the mission of the YMCA of Central Kentucky by once again sponsoring the 2021 Black Cat Chase. The Black Cat Chase is an exciting Frankfort tradition, and my co-workers and I look forward to this event every Halloween. We encourage everyone in the Frankfort area to run, walk, or otherwise participate at whatever level they are able to,” said Rodney Williams, Whitaker Bank, Frankfort Area President.

Save $10 when you sign up by Sept. 30. Race fee increases in October and participants must register by Oct. 10 in order to have a guaranteed shirt size by race day. Awards will be given out for top individual and team finishers and best costumes.

For more information and to register, go to ymcacky.org/blackcatchase.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription