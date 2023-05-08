Stingrays 2022.jpg

Registration for the Frankfort Parks, Recreation and Historic Sites Stingray swim team is open. The team is open to swimmers ages 6-18. (Photo submitted)

Registration for the Frankfort Parks, Recreation and Historic Sites Stingray swim team is open. The team is open to swimmers ages 6-18. Register at www.frankfort.ky.gov/717/Parks-Recreation.

Swimmers who have never competed before or have limited experience are encouraged to join. The team practices 8:30-9:45 a.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday at Juniper Hill Aquatic Center. Meets are on Wednesday. Practice starts June 1.

