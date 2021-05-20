Regular-season 41st District softball ended Thursday with Western Hills defeating Frankfort 9-1 at WHHS.

FHS will be the No. 4 seed and face top-seeded Great Crossing in the 41st District tournament while WHHS will take on Franklin County in the other first-round game.

The district tournament meeting will be Sunday afternoon.

WHHS scored two runs in the second inning and led 2-0 after three innings. The Lady Wolverines broke the game open with five runs in the fourth for a 7-0 lead.

“We did a lot of good things tonight,” WHHS coach Brian Redmon said. “We had 13 hits.

“Just like last night we needed to make adjustments earlier at the plate, and we made some adjustments.”

Western Hills had six hits through three innings. In the fourth inning, while scoring five runs, the Lady Wolverines had four hits, including a leadoff home run by Darcey Burton, a walk and a sacrifice, and they got on base twice via errors.

WHHS scored single runs in the fifth and sixth innings. Burton’s second home run of the game accounted for the run in the sixth inning.

Frankfort’s run came in the top of the sixth on three singles by Rhealee Ellis, Caroline Miklavcic and Hailey Close. The Lady Panthers’ other hit was a single by Ellis in the seventh inning.

“We’ve been playing pretty good lately,” FHS coach T.J. Gaines said. “We’ve been playing well and hitting the ball, but tonight we didn’t.”

Western Hills’ hits were two home runs and a single by Burton, four singles by Addi Watson, two singles by MaKenna Briscoe, and singles by Emma Tinsley, Sierra Weber, Lauren McGaughey and Kinsley Redmon.

Watson pitched the first six innings for WHHS and had 11 strikeouts. Alli Jones pitched the seventh inning to close out the game.

Khloe Schwaniger pitched a complete game for the Lady Panthers.

“Addi threw a good game,” Redmon said, “and Alli came in to finish it and did a good job.”

WHHS (16-7) plays at home Friday against Madison Central and Saturday against Berea.

Frankfort (11-14) plays its next game at home Monday against Owen County.

