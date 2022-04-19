J.T. Riddle, a Western Hills graduate, was called up by the Cincinnati Reds Tuesday.

Western Hills graduate J.T. Riddle has been called up by the Cincinnati Reds. (State Journal file photo)

The Reds placed second baseman Jonathan India and third baseman Mike Moustakas on the injured list Tuesday.

Riddle, an infielder, and outfielder T.J. Friedl were promoted from Triple-A Louisville to fill their roster spots.

Riddle, who played his college baseball at Kentucky, signed a minor league deal with Cincinnati in March. He played in the Minnesota Twins organization last year, appearing in four games with the Twins and spending most of the year with Minnesota’s Triple A team in St. Paul, Minnesota.

