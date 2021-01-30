J.T. Riddle is starting the 2021 baseball season with a new deal and a new team.
Riddle, a Western Hills graduate who was Kentucky’s Mr. Baseball in 2010, has signed a minor league contract with the Minnesota Twins with an invitation to big league camp and the opportunity to make the major league team.
“I’m very excited to still be able to do what I love at almost 30,” said Riddle, who played college baseball at Kentucky. “I get to keep playing a kid’s game.”
Riddle, 29, spent last season with the Pittsburgh Pirates, signing a one-year major league contract with the organization after three seasons with the Miami Marlins.
“I was super pumped about a fresh start with a new group of guys,” Riddle said about last season. “Spring training was going great. I was hitting the ball well, and then all of a sudden there’s the pandemic and we got shut down for three months.”
The Pirates played 60 games last season, going 19-41 and finishing last in the National League Central Division.
“It was a bummer of a year, not having fans in the stands,” Riddle said. “We were getting tested (for COVID-19) a lot, just a lot of stuff I wasn’t used to.”
Riddle, who suffered an abdominal strain 10 days before the season started, played in 23 games. He became a free agent in October.
“I didn’t have any big league offers,” he said, “but I had several minor league offers with invites to big league camps.”
Riddle narrowed his list to the New York Yankees, the Toronto Blue Jays and Twins before settling on Minnesota, which won the American League Central Division in 2020.
“Me and my agent talked, and we felt in Minnesota I’d have more opportunities,” Riddle said. “I’ve played all over the field, shortstop, second, third, outfield, and if I make the big league team it could be a super utility role.
“I felt the best decision to get back to where I was a couple years ago is going to Minnesota.”
Riddle has been used primarily as a shortstop during his big league career, which began in 2017 when he played in seven games for the Marlins.
He appeared in 102 games in 2018 and hit .250 before injuries limited him to 51 games in 2019, both years with Miami.
Riddle reports to the Twins’ spring training camp on Feb. 22 in Fort Myers, Florida.
If he doesn’t make the Twins’ roster coming out of spring training, he’ll begin the season with their Triple A club, the St. Paul (Minnesota) Saints.
“I’ll still be playing ball, still making a living doing what I love,” Riddle said.
