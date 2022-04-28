Every year the Franklin County and Western Hills softball teams play a game that serves as a fundraiser for a specific cause.

On Wednesday, when the teams squared off at WHHS, a silent auction and money from concession stand purchases resulted in $4,700 raised for a student at Western Hills who has cancer.

“It was a little overwhelming to watch folks go to work to put a student first,” WHHS coach Brian Redmon said. “It was very, very cool.”

FCHS and WHHS rotate hosting the benefit game each season, and various causes have been supported through the years.

“We try to find somebody to tell their story, honor them and raise funds to help with expenses or whatever they need,” Redmon said, “something to be a blessing to the family.

“I appreciate Tracy (Spickard) and her team for working with us on this,” he added about Franklin County’s head coach.

Western Hills (17-3) won Wednesday’s game 12-5.

Lauren McGaughey had three hits for WHHS, including a double. Karington Briscoe hit a double and single, and Sierra Weber and Keeli Lightfoot both singled twice. Kaitlyn Cravens, Emma Tinsley, Kinsley Redmon, Alli Jones and Addi Watson each had a base hit.

McGaughey drove in three runs, and Weber and Watson both had two RBI.

Shakeira Wheeler hit two doubles and a single for FCHS (10-12) and Avery Lofton hit three singles. Riley Dawson, Madison Benassi, Baylee Spickard, Kaytlyn Spickard, Carlie Olds and Rylee Warner each had a base hit.

Wheeler and Baylee Spickard each had two RBI.

Watson pitched a complete game for WHHS, and Dawson, Kelly Wiard and Madison McCoy pitched for the Lady Flyers.

