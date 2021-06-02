Wan’Dale Robinson is a hometown hero, and soon everyone coming to Frankfort will know that.
Two signs welcoming people to Frankfort will proclaim that he was Kentucky’s Mr. Football in 2018. The sign was unveiled at a dedication ceremony Tuesday at Western Hills, Robinson’s alma mater.
“I want to thank the City of Frankfort, my parents, and all my coaches,” Robinson told the crowd at the ceremony, “and I thank God for the opportunity. I always dreamed of being Mr. Football from a young age.
“I wasn’t even in my teens, and I was saying I wanted to win that award. It’s amazing to have a dream come true.”
Robinson played football for two years at Nebraska before transferring to Kentucky in January.
“Officially this is about the sign, but I think we all know the real reason for this is to welcome Wan’Dale home,” WHHS football coach Don Miller said at the ceremony.
“BBN (Big Blue Nation) will learn what Western Hills fans have known for awhile. No matter the situation, he’ll do what’s needed for his team to be successful.”
Robinson finished his high school career with 814 points and 131 touchdowns, both second in the state all-time. His 6,796 rushing yards puts him at 11th place all-time in the state, and he had a combined 8,554 yards rushing and receiving.
He was named the state’s Gatorade Player of the Year and won the Paul Hornung Award, given to the state’s top player, along with the Associated Press and Kentucky Football Coaches Association Mr. Football Awards.
In his freshman season at Nebraska, Robinson led the nation’s true freshmen with 1,050 all-purpose yards and was one of four national finalists for the Paul Hornung Award, given to the nation’s most versatile player.
This past season he was on the Paul Hornung Award Watch List. Robinson was ranked fourth in the Big Ten Conference and 23rd nationally with 6.4 receptions per game.
Michael Hawkins, who has known Robinson for years and coached him in youth league, middle school and high school football, didn’t mention statistics when speaking at the ceremony.
“What matters is he’s a great young man who does the right thing at school, on the streets and at home,” Hawkins said. “He’s a great kid, and his character makes him who he is.”
Robinson’s sign is part of a state program that lets a city request a sign to recognize someone from the community, and the community can have only one sign at a time.
City Commissioner Katrisha Waldridge made the request for a sign recognizing Robinson.
“The City of Frankfort is beyond proud of him,” she said.
Robinson is glad to be so close to Frankfort.
“I love it,” he said. “I’m spending a lot of time with my family and friends. It was really hard being 12 hours away in Nebraska. Now I’m 20-25 minutes away. I get to see all my cousins, aunts and uncles.”
Kentucky recently announced that Kroger Field will be at full capacity for fans this season.
“That’ll definitely help my cousins,” Robinson said. “I come from a really big family, and it’s been hard for them to see me play. They watch on TV, but that’s not the same as in high school when they could see me play in person.”
Katie Beard, director of public works for the city, said the signs will be placed near I-64 on U.S. 127 and U.S. 60 by the Welcome to Frankfort signs.
“We’ve been trying to put this together for about a year and half,” she said, “and then COVID hit.”
Recent Franklin County graduate Brooklynn Miles was named this year’s Miss Basketball and the Kentucky Gatorade Player of the Year for girls basketball, and Waldridge said work is underway on getting a sign for her.
