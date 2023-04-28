Franklin County’s Gunnar Roberts pitched a one-hit shutout Tuesday as Franklin County’s baseball team defeated Madison Southern 10-0 at FCHS.

The game was called after five innings on the mercy rule.

Franklin county high school flyers logo.jpg

