When Wan’Dale Robinson verbally committed to Kentucky last year, he talked about being on the same team with Lynn Bowden Jr.
Now the two are finalists for the same award.
Robinson, who decommitted from Kentucky and signed with Nebraska, is a finalist for the Paul Hornung Award, given annually to the most versatile player in college football as presented by the Louisville Sports Commission.
So is Bowden, UK’s junior wide receiver/quarterback/kick returner, LSU junior running back/kick returner Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Virginia wide receiver/kicker returner Joe Reed.
"They’re trending upward and obviously using Lynn in a very good way," Robinson said in a Courier-Journal story when he committed to UK. "I feel like me on the other side of that that will obviously cause problems for defenses. That will just be a really, really good combo with us two and obviously having Terry (Wilson) throw the ball and he actually has an opportunity to run the ball."
Soon after, Robinson opted for a different direction. He graduated from Western Hills in December and began classes at Nebraska in January. He’s been a key player for Nebraska this fall.
Robinson leads the Huskers with 1,015 all-purpose yards and ranks second nationally in all-purpose yards among freshmen at 112.8 yards per game.
For his efforts this season, Robinson was a mid-season freshman All-American by the FWAA and The Athletic, and is a two-time Big Ten Freshman of the Week.
Robinson has split his time between wide receiver and running back, in addition to handling kickoff return duties. His team-leading 40 catches and 463 receiving yards are the most by a true freshman in Nebraska history.
On the ground, Robinson has rushed for 326 yards and three touchdowns, while rushing for better than 80 yards twice this season. He has added 236 yards on 11 kickoff returns.
None of this has surprised his father, Dale Robinson.
“I truly believe in everything he’s capable of doing,” Robinson said. “I never second-guess my kid. If he sets out to do something, he does it wholeheartedly.”
Last year Wan’Dale Robinson captured the high school Paul Hornung Award, presented annually by the Louisville Quarterback Club to the top high school football player in Kentucky. Robinson had 1,973 rushing yards, 725 receiving yards and scored 45 touchdowns as a senior at WHHS.
"We are extremely excited, but not at all surprised, about Wan'Dale's nomination for the Paul Hornung Award," WHHS head football coach Don Miller said. "This award is special because it honors the most versatile college football players.
"Wan'Dale is definitely deserving not only because of his talent and athleticism, but because of his willingness to do whatever is needed of him to help his team be successful.
"We are extremely proud of him and his continued commitment to working hard and doing the right things. He is a positive role model and a wonderful representative of our team, our school and our entire community."
Now Robinson has a chance to win another Paul Hornung award.
The 17-person Paul Hornung Award National Selection Committee chose the finalists, with fans generating the 18th vote online. The 2019 Paul Hornung Award winner will be chosen from among the finalists and announced Dec. 11.
Fan voting for the winner, powered by Texas Roadhouse, is open through Dec. 8 at www.paulhornungaward.com and will again count as the 18th vote. Fans can vote once every 24 hours for their favorite among the four finalists.
“I’m super excited,” Dale Robinson said. “He’s at the school he wants to be at, and he’s doing what he loves to do.”
Nebraska, 4-5 overall and 2-4 in the Big Ten Conference, play at home Saturday against No. 15 Wisconsin.
The game begins at noon and will be televised by the Big Ten Network.