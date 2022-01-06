Kentucky's Wan'Dale Robinson (1) stays inbounds after making a catch against New Mexico State on Nov. 20. Robinson, a Western Hills graduate, announced Wednesday he'll be entering the 2022 NFL draft. (Grace Bradley | UK Athletics)
Kentucky junior Wan’Dale Robinson announced Wednesday he will be entering the NFL draft after one season with the Wildcats.
Robinson, a graduate of Western Hills, made the announcement in a video on Twitter.
“This past year has been unbelievable and one I will cherish for the rest of my life,” Robinson, who celebrated his 21st birthday Wednesday, said in the video.
Kentucky’s Mr. Football in 2018, Robinson originally signed with Nebraska and played two seasons with the Huskers before transferring to Kentucky for the 2021 season.
He became the Wildcats’ top receiver and set single-season records with 1,334 yards on 104 receptions. He’s the first UK receiver with 100 catches.
Kentucky closed out the season with a 20-17 win over Iowa in the Citrus Bowl on New Year’s Day. Robinson had 10 catches for 170 yards in the game, including a 52-yard reception with less than two minutes left that set up the game-winning touchdown.
Robinson was named the Most Valuable Player.
“To this coaching staff, thank you for allowing me to come in and showcase what I envisioned myself doing throughout my whole college career,” he stated in the video, where he also thanked UK fans, his teammates and his family.
Robinson was named second team All-Southeastern Conference by coaches and members of The Associated Press.
During his freshman season at Nebraska, Robinson was one of four national finalists for the Paul Hornung Award, given annually to the most versatile player in college football and presented by the Louisville Sports Commission.
