041121.UKFB-Wan'DaleRobinson.jpg

Wan'Dale Robinson (UK Athletics photo)

With all the attention on quarterback Will Levis going into Kentucky’s first game on Saturday against Louisiana Monroe, the Penn State transfer’s success could depend a lot on how good Nebraska transfer Wan’Dale Robinson is.

The former Western Hills standout was a one-time UK commit before changing his mind. He had two solid seasons at Nebraska but opted to transfer to UK in the offseason and new offensive coordinator Liam Coen is counting on the junior receiver to be a difference maker.

Kentucky recruiting coordinator Vince Marrow always felt that way about Robinson, one reason he welcomed Robinson back when he wanted to transfer to UK.

“He’s a professional young man. A lot guys with that type of talent you would think that they have a chip on their shoulder or they are arrogant, but he’s a class act,” Marrow said.

“He broke my heart two years ago, but he came back and the whole state is excited that he’s back. He didn’t want his teammates to think something was given to him so he came in and earned it the right way, just like (quarterback) Will (Levis) did.”

