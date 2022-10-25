New York Giants wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson had a career best outing in a 23-17 win over Jacksonville on Sunday.

Robinson, a rookie from Frankfort who previously starred at Western Hills High School, the University of Nebraska and the University of Kentucky, caught six passes for 50 yards. He was targeted eight times and played 69% of New York’s offensive snaps.

090722.Wan'Dale Robinson.png

Wan'Dale Robinson

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription