Kentucky junior Wan'Dale Robinson has an NIL (name, image, likeness) partnership with Paul Miller Ford in conjunction with sports management company The Virtus Brand. (Photo submitted)

LEXINGTON — Paul Miller Ford has announced a newly-formed NIL (name, image, likeness) partnership agreement with Kentucky junior Wan’Dale Robinson in conjunction with sports management company The Virtus Brand.

Robinson, a Western Hills graduate, was Kentucky’s Mr. Football in 2018. He initially signed with Nebraska and played for the Cornhuskers for two years before transferring to Kentucky.

In his first year with UK, Robinson has had over 100 yards receiving in each of the Wildcats’ first three games. On the year, Robinson has caught 18 passes for 337 yards and two touchdowns.

“We are dedicated to Kentucky, and of course love our Wildcats,” stated Paul Miller President and CEO, JP Miller. “Having Wan’Dale Robinson represent our dealership is true to what we stand for. He’s a great athlete and a wonderful representative to our Kentucky pride.”

“I am happy to be in a situation like this with a company like Paul Miller Ford,” Robinson said. “I’m looking forward to doing great things with them as well as on the football field.”

The Paul Miller Motor Company has been Lexington’s Ford dealer since 1953.

