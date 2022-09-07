Wan’Dale Robinson is listed as a starter at wide receiver on the first unofficial depth chart of the New York Giants.

Robinson, a Western Hills graduate who was Kentucky’s Mr. Football in 2018, played in all three preseason games for the Giants, who went 2-1.

090722.Wan'Dale Robinson.png

Wan'Dale Robinson (New York Giants photo)

