Western Hills graduate and University of Kentucky wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson has been named to the 2021 Biletnikoff Award watch list.
The Biletnikoff Award, which is presented by the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation Inc., annually recognizes the college football season's outstanding FBS receiver. Any player, regardless of position (wide receiver, tight end, slot back, and running back) who catches a pass is eligible for the award. As such, the Biletnikoff Award recognizes college football’s outstanding receiver, not merely college football’s outstanding wide receiver.
The semifinalists, finalists, and award recipient are selected by the highly distinguished Biletnikoff Award National Selection Committee, a group of prominent college football journalists, commentators, announcers, Biletnikoff Award winners, and other former receivers. Foundation trustees do not vote and have never voted.
Through four games, Robinson has a total of 25 receptions for 402 yards and two touchdowns. He’s had at least five catches in every game and has exceeded the 100-yard mark three times.
In addition to Robinson, the seven other receivers added to the list include Jalen Cropper, Fresno State; Josh Downs, North Carolina; Dontario Drummond, Ole Miss; Nick Mardner, Hawaii; Trey McBride, Colorado State; Deven Thompkins, Utah State; and Dontayvion Wicks, Virginia.
The Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation recently opened the 2021 FanVote. Every fan may vote once daily on the Biletnikoff Award FanVote page. The aggregate fan tally will be counted as one official vote to determine semi-finalists (10 receivers), finalists (three receivers), and the winner.
