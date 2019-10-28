A day after Nebraska’s football team lost to Indiana 38-31, Nebraska true freshman Wan’Dale Robinson was named to the Freshman All-American Watch List by the Football Writers Association of America.
Robinson, a Western Hills graduate, had a big game against IU. He carried the ball 22 times for 83 yards and one touchdown, and he caught six passes for 71 yards.
Robinson was coming off a left ankle/foot injury suffered two weeks ago at Minnesota. The Cornhuskers had an open date last week.
Robinson was asked during the Huskers’ press conference Monday how he felt after Saturday’s game.
“Sore, but at the end of the day that’s what I’m going to do,” he said. “If I have to take a hit, I’ll take a hit, and it’s not going to faze me too much. I’ll get back up and keep going at it.
“I don’t really try to pay attention to how hard I’ve been hit or things like that.”
Robinson, a 5-10, 190-pound running back/wide receiver, was asked Monday about being tough as a smaller back and carrying the ball over 20 times Saturday.
"All my life I've been smaller than most of the guys tackling me,” he said. “I've taken some hits all my life. That's just how I've always been; being tough is something you can't question.
“If you're playing football you have to be tough. As a small guy I've always prided myself on being tough and being able to get right back up even if I get hit hard."
As for the 22 carries, “Like I said in the press conference on Saturday, I don't care how many times they need me to carry the ball,” Robinson said. “If that's 30 times I'll carry it 30 times, if it's 10 times I'll carry it 10 times. Whatever they need me to do I'm going to do and whatever to help our team win."
Nebraska is 4-4 overall and 2-3 in the Big Ten Conference going into Saturday’s game at Purdue.
The Boilermakers’ sophomore receiver Rondale Moore, a graduate of Trinity High School, is a friend of Robinson’s. Moore has been out since the end of September with a hamstring injury.
"We text, we Facetime, Snapchat, we do all those things,” Robinson said. “We're still friends at the end of the day; I'm sure we'll talk at some point this week. I'll try to get word if he's playing or not; I don't know if he'll want me to put that out there, though. That's a really good friend of mine that I'll always keep in touch with."
Saturday’s game at Purdue will kick off at noon and be televised on Fox.