Frankfort native and New York Giants wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson had a fairly quiet afternoon in Sunday’s 27-13 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

The former University of Kentucky star wideout caught two passes for 15 yards. He was targeted three times and his longest reception was for 9 yards.

090722.Wan'Dale Robinson.png

Wan'Dale Robinson

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription