New York Giants wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson is apparently recovering well from a torn ACL suffered last season during a game against Detroit.

090722.Wan'Dale Robinson.png

Wan'Dale Robinson

According to Tony Pauline, an NFL draft analyst at ProFootballNetwork.com, Robinson is making great strides in his recovery and should be ready to go for training camp. This was reported on the website GMEN HQ, the New York Giants news and opinions site.

