News that Nebraska freshman and former Western Hills High standout Wan’Dale Robinson won’t be charged with possession of marijuana after a citation this summer has been well received by people who know him.
“I’m definitely excited with how things turned out,” said Dale Robinson, Wan’Dale’s father.
Wan’Dale Robinson was cited for possession of marijuana in June after University of Nebraska police were called to his on-campus room when a community service officer reported the smell of marijuana.
Police found less than an ounce of marijuana in a search of Robinson’s car, a University of Nebraska spokesperson told the Lincoln (Nebraska) Journal Star.
In the same article, Chief Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Bruce Prenda said he didn’t charge Robinson because he felt there was insufficient evidence.
“I’m just glad that everything got straightened out and that he’s able to fully focus on school and football,” WHHS football coach Don Miller said.
Dale Robinson noted how some people were quick to judge his son when the story broke in June.
“Some people hate because they have nothing better to do with their time,” he said. “He’s not mad at anybody. That’s been a positive aspect.”
Wan’Dale graduated from WHHS in December after a stellar career with the Wolverines. Last season he carried the ball 206 times, rushing for 1,973 yards and 30 touchdowns, and as a receiver he had 31 receptions for 725 yards and 11 touchdowns.
He was named Mr. Football by the Kentucky Football Coaches Association and the Associated Press. He also won the Paul Hornung Award and was named the state’s Gatorade Player of the Year.
After first committing to the University of Kentucky, Wan’Dale enrolled at Nebraska in January and was named to the Scholar-Athlete Honor Roll for the spring semester.
“It’s good for him to give kids someone they can watch on TV and know they can be successful if they work at it,” Dale said. “That’s the most important thing to him — that the kids coming behind him, from a small town, know they can make it if they produce on the field and in class.”
Wan’Dale is listed as a wide receiver on Nebraska’s roster. The Huskers open their season at home Aug. 31 at noon against South Alabama. The game will be televised by ESPN, but Dale will be watching it in person.
“I can’t wait to leave,” he said.