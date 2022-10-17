Frankfort native Wan’Dale Robinson, a wide receiver on the New York Giants, scored his first NFL touchdown Sunday in his team’s 24-20 victory over the Baltimore Ravens at home.

It was Robinson’s first game back in the lineup since suffering an undisclosed knee injury in the Giants’ season opening win over the Titans on Sept. 11. In that game he caught one pass for 5 yards.

090722.Wan'Dale Robinson.png

Wan'Dale Robinson

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription