Wan'Dale Robinson signed his first NFL contract Monday with the New York Giants. Robinson was a second-round draft pick by the Giants. (New York Giants photo)

Wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson, the New York Giants' second-round selection, signed his first NFL contract Monday, according to the Giants’ website.

Rookies were set to report for training camp on Tuesday, a week before the veterans join them at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center.

