Former Western Hills and University of Kentucky star wideout Wan'Dale Robinson missed the New York Giants' week two clash with the Carolina Panthers with a knee injury.

The Kentucky Mr. Football 2018 suffered the injury in the first half of the Giants' season-opening win over Tennessee 21-20 in Nashville on Sept. 11. In that game, he played nine snaps and caught one pass for five yards before sustaining the injury.

090722.Wan'Dale Robinson.png

Wan'Dale Robinson

