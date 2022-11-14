Wan’Dale Robinson, New York Giants wide receiver and Frankfort native, was limited to just two catches and one rush during Sunday’s 24-16 win over the Houston Texans.

Robinson caught two passes for a total of 20 yards and carried the ball once for -5 yards. His longest reception went for 11 yards.

090722.Wan'Dale Robinson.png

Wan'Dale Robinson

