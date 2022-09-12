Western Hills graduate and former University of Kentucky wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson suffered a knee injury in the first game of his rookie season as a member of the New York Giants against the Tennessee Titans Sunday.

090722.Wan'Dale Robinson.png

Wan'Dale Robinson

The Kentucky Mr. Football 2018 played just nine snaps for the Giants, who went on to beat the Titans 21-20 in Nashville. Robinson caught one pass for five yards before sustaining a knee injury in the first half.

