Sunday was by far the best game New York Giants rookie wide receiver and Frankfort native Wan’Dale Robinson has had in the NFL, but it came at a cost.
Robinson, a Western Hills High School graduate, caught nine passes for 100 yards in a 31-18 loss to Detroit. It was the first 100-yard game of his short career as well as the first by a Giants receiver this season.
It was after his final catch — on the first play of the fourth quarter — when he landed awkwardly on his right knee out of bounds and immediately went down. He had to be carried to the locker room.
On Monday, New York head coach Brian Daboll confirmed that Robinson had suffered a torn ACL and will miss the remainder of the season.
“Tough to see him go down,” said Giants quarterback Daniel Jones. “I thought he played really well, made some really big plays for us throughout the game. To see him go down like that is tough and I feel for him. We’ve had guys step up and play well throughout the year, so it won’t be any different here. We all got his back and supporting him for sure.”
In Sunday’s game, Robinson was targeted 13 times and averaged 11.1 yards per catch with a long reception of 19 yards. He also ran the ball once for 4 yards.
In his first NFL game earlier this season, Robinson sustained a sprained right MCL, which kept him out of action for more than a month.
This season, Robinson has caught 23 receptions for a total of 227 yards and one touchdown. He averaged 9.9 yards per catch. He has also carried the ball twice for a total of -1 yard.
Robinson was drafted by the Giants in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft as the pick No. 43 overall after forgoing his senior year at Kentucky.
The Giants (7-3) travel to Dallas for a 4:25 p.m. showdown against the Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day. The game is being televised on FOX.
