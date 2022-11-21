Sunday was by far the best game New York Giants rookie wide receiver and Frankfort native Wan’Dale Robinson has had in the NFL, but it came at a cost.

Robinson, a Western Hills High School graduate, caught nine passes for 100 yards in a 31-18 loss to Detroit. It was the first 100-yard game of his short career as well as the first by a Giants receiver this season.

090722.Wan'Dale Robinson.png

Wan'Dale Robinson

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription