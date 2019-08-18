Nebraska freshman and Western Hills graduate Wan'Dale Robinson won’t be charged with possession of marijuana, according to a report in the Lincoln (Nebraska) Journal Star.
In the story, Chief Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Bruce Prenda said he didn’t charge Robinson because he felt there was insufficient evidence.
Robinson was cited for possession of marijuana in June after University of Nebraska police were called to his on-campus room when a community service officer reported the smell of marijuana.
Police found less than an ounce of marijuana in a search of Robinson’s car, a University of Nebraska spokesperson said, according to the Journal Star story.
Robinson was named Kentucky’s Mr. Football after wrapping up his high school career last fall. He graduated from WHHS in December and enrolled at Nebraska in January.
Robinson is listed as a wide receiver on Nebraska’s roster.
The Huskers open their season at home Aug. 31 against South Alabama at noon. The game will be televised by ESPN.