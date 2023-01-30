020123.FC Hall of Fame-Rodgers Johnson_submitted.jpeg

Don Rodgers, left, and Terry Johnson pose with plaques at the induction ceremony for the Franklin County boys basketball Hall of Fame Saturday at FCHS. Johnson was inducted into the Hall of Fame, and Rodgers accepted the plaque for his brother, Danny, who was inducted but unable to attend the ceremony. (Photo submitted)

The Franklin County High School boys basketball program inducted two members into its Hall of Fame Saturday­ — Danny Rodgers and Terry Johnson.

This is the second class to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

