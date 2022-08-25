LEXINGTON — It’s not known whether veteran running back Chris Rodriguez will be in the starting lineup in Kentucky’s season opener on Sept. 3 against Miami of Ohio, but the running back has been active in camp.

Rodriguez has been very much part of the team’s preseason workouts and was on the field during an open practice for media members on Wednesday afternoon.

082522.UK-Chris Rodriguez_submitted.png

Kentucky's Chris Rodriguez was working hard during workouts Wednesday afternoon. (Keith Taylor | Kentucky Today)

