011222.Chris Rodriguez_UK Athletics.jpg

Kentucky's Chris Rodriguez, carrying the ball against Iowa in the Citrus Bowl, has announced Monday he'll return to UK for his senior season. (UK Athletics)

LEXINGTON — Chris Rodriguez wants to be Kentucky’s all-time leading rusher and wants to leave with a degree in hand.

Rodriguez announced his plans to return next season, giving coach Mark Stoops a solid nucleus of returning playmakers to work with next year. Rodriguez is within 1,133 yards of becoming the Wildcats’ all-time leading rusher and is on track to become the first member of his family to graduate from college.

“I’m so close to accomplishing both of those goals,” he said in a social media post Monday. “Because of that, I would like to announce that I will be coming back for another year.”

Stoops and offensive coordinator Liam Coen also welcome back quarterback Will Levis who announced his return shortly following the Wildcats’ 20-17 win over Iowa in the Citrus Bowl on New Year’s Day.

In addition to Kentucky’s top two offensive stars, Levis and Rodriguez, teammate DeAndre Square, a linebacker, announced his intentions to return for a senior season. Also returning will be defensive standouts Jacquez Jones and Jordan Wright.

Last week, Kentucky wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson announced his intentions to leave for the NFL Draft, leaving the Wildcats thin at wideout next season. Isaiah Epps entered the transfer portal and Josh Ali will graduate this spring. Defensive lineman Marquan McCall also announced plans to enter the NFL Draft.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription