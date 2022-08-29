083122.UK-Stoops_submitted.png

Kentucky football coach answers questions during a press conference Monday at Kroger Field. UK opens its season at home Saturday against Miami of Ohio. (Keith Taylor | Kentucky Today)

Kentucky will be without its top running back in the season opener against Miami of Ohio on Saturday at Kroger Field.

Veteran Chris Rodriguez has been suspended at least one game and maybe more after he was arrested and charged with DUI in July and is reportedly facing discipline for another off-the-field incident that UK coaches have not confirmed.

