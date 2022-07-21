ATLANTA — Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops offered no updates on running back Chris Rodriguez during the Southeastern Conference Media Days Wednesday.

Last month Rodriguez pleaded guilty and agreed to pay a fine and court costs from his arrest on May 8. Rodriguez agreed to pay a $200 fine and $700 or more in court costs, both of which have to be paid in full by Dec. 13.

072122.Chris Rodriguez_submitted.png

Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops gave no update on running back Chris Rodriguez at SEC Media Days Wednesday. (Kentucky Today file photo)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription