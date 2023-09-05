For the first time since 2019, Roller Derby of Central Kentucky (ROCK) will return to competitive play in Lexington.

ROCK will be hosting two games (also known as bouts) at Central Bank Center on Saturday, Sept. 23. The Allstars Team (the ROCK Stars) will be taking on the Confluence Crush Heartbreakers (from the Metro East, Illinois area of St. Louis) at 5 p.m., while ROCK’s B team (the Indie ROCKers) will be competing against the Naptown Warning Bells (from Indianapolis, Indiana) at 7 p.m. 

Roller Derby of Central Kentucky (ROCK) will host two games on Sept. 23 in Lexington. (Photo submitted)

