Joe Rose has been named the head girls soccer coach at Western Hills. He replaces Kris Hellard, who resigned in December for personal reasons.

040523.WHSoccer-Joe Rose_submitted.jpg

Joe Rose, pictured with his wife, Amber, and son, Kash, has been named the head girls soccer coach at Western Hills. (Photo submitted)

Rose is currently the head girls soccer coach and a teacher at Anderson County Middle School, a position he has held since 2020. He has coached the team to consecutive conference semifinals and increased roster participation each year that he has been at the helm.

