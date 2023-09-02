The Kentucky State Police Foundation is hosting its second annual Run to Remember 5K at the KSP Training Academy on Friday.
The race starts at 8 p.m. at the training academy at 380 Coffee Tree Road, but festivities — including music, glow sticks, food and family activities begin at 6:30 p.m.
Individuals interested in participating in the Run to Remember 5K race can register online now via the race, https://runsignup.com/Race/KY/Frankfort/KSPRunToRemember5K Individuals may register the day of the race beginning at 5 p.m. All runners will receive a swag bag and a finisher’s medal on the day of the event.
The top three winners in each age group will receive an award. The age groups include under 13, 13-18, 19-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, and over 60.
To view a map of the course, please visit the event’s website. If individuals have questions regarding the event, please email renee.wagner@ky.gov.
The race is a fundraiser that pays tribute to KSP’s fallen officers that have made the ultimate sacrifice.
KSP has 37 fall units that died in the line-of-duty, and 47% of those line-of-duty deaths have stemmed from vehicle-related collisions. To increase officer safety on roadways, the KSP Foundation has undertaken the largest capital project in its history to construct a new driver training skills pad.
“One line-of-duty death is too many, and the KSP Foundation wants to be a part of the solution to give current and future troopers and officers the best training to succeed,” said Executive Director Hank Patton. “The foundation is proud to support the agency and its employees through events such as this one and we hope all of Frankfort will join us.”
The project will be a 400x600-foot driver training skills pad located at the KSP Training Academy in Frankfort. Currently, KSP uses other agency facilities, with some being located out-of-state to conduct driver training and low-speed vehicle techniques. The new skills pad will be used for current and future KSP troopers and officers to receive day-to-day in-service training, cadet vehicle training, and mandated vehicle driving training.
Patton said the support of Frankfort-area businesses has been tremendous this year.
“We have been humbled by the support of Frankfort businesses for this event and appreciate their devotion to law enforcement and honoring those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice,” he noted. “Organizations from across the state are jumping onboard as sponsors and we couldn’t be more pleased.”
Davinci’s Pizza is a Gold Sponsor for the event and also providing pizza for the race participants.
“We are proud to support the KSP Foundation on this very important Capital Project,” said Scott King, co-owner of Davinci’s Pizza. “The Drivers Skills Training Pad will prove to be a tremendous asset for a safer trained officer. We look forward to the festivities during the Run to Remember 5k event.”
Other sponsors include Chick-fil-A Frankfort, DHL Frankfort, Fast Freddy’s Car Wash, Frankfort Kiwanis Club, Bottom’s Engineering and Service, Hoggy’s Ice Cream, Franklin County Farm Bureau, Kroger, Highbridge Spring Water, Owen County Fitness, Lexington Insurance Company, Trooper Cameron Ponder Foundation, North American Stainless, Marshall Auto Group, Owen Electric, and Adams Buick GMC.
The KSP Foundation was established in 2015 and is currently seeking community partners and organizations who wish to collaborate with the agency to achieve its mission.
For more information about the KSP Foundation, visit https://kspfoundation.org/
