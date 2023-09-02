Run to Remember 5K

Runners take off at the start of the Run to Remember 5K in 2022. This year's race is planned for Friday at Kentucky State Police training academy on Coffee Tree Road. (Photo submitted)

The Kentucky State Police Foundation is hosting its second annual Run to Remember 5K at the KSP Training Academy on Friday.

The race starts at 8 p.m. at the training academy at 380 Coffee Tree Road, but festivities — including music, glow sticks, food and family activities begin at 6:30 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription