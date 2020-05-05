Looking for a cabin fever cure?

The Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Foundation and Salato Wildlife Education Center are hosting the Running Wild 4-mile Virtual Run next week.

Running Wild

Registration is $25 per runner and those who sign up before Sunday will receive a complimentary race T-shirt. All proceeds support the Salato Wildlife Education Center.

The virtual run will take place between Monday and Sunday, May 17. Participants must complete a 4-mile run during race week and submit their times and route to info@kentuckywildlife.com by 1 p.m. on Monday, May 18.

All runners who submit their times and routes will be entered to win prizes during a special Facebook Live on the Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Foundation’s page at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, May 20.

For more information, visit the website.

