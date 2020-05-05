Looking for a cabin fever cure?
The Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Foundation and Salato Wildlife Education Center are hosting the Running Wild 4-mile Virtual Run next week.
Registration is $25 per runner and those who sign up before Sunday will receive a complimentary race T-shirt. All proceeds support the Salato Wildlife Education Center.
The virtual run will take place between Monday and Sunday, May 17. Participants must complete a 4-mile run during race week and submit their times and route to info@kentuckywildlife.com by 1 p.m. on Monday, May 18.
All runners who submit their times and routes will be entered to win prizes during a special Facebook Live on the Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Foundation’s page at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, May 20.
For more information, visit the website.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.