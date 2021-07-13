Savannah Salchli and Jackson Whitaker were the overall winners of the Chenault & Hoge Junior City Championship for golf, which was played Friday at Juniper Hill.

Whitaker won the boys title with a score of 75, and Salchli shot 80 to win the girls title.

Here are the winners in each division. The 15-18 division played 18 holes, and the other divisions played nine holes.

GIRLS

15-18: 1. Adisyn Fox 85.

11-14: Ellie Bevington 41.

10-under: Mary Clayton Rodgers 42.

BOYS

15-18: Carter Denton 80.

11-14: Myles Williams 40.

10-under: Wyatt West 56.

