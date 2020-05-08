WIth time of the essence, there are many more questions than answers, leaving Louisville's Scott Satterfield and his peers close to heading into their third month in limbo as they await a decision on when, or if, college football will be able to kick off in September. And before that can happen, when players will be allowed back on campus to begin preparing.
Once a start-up date is determined, the consensus among coaches is that to lessen the potential for injuries, players will need at least six weeks of conditioning before playing their season opener.
During a wide-ranging and nearly 30-minute teleconference with the media this week, Satterfield said he and his staff are trying to prepare multiple plans. Asked for a best-case scenario, he named mid-June as an ideal target date to have all the Cardinals back in Louisville.
Letting players return to campus may have to be done in stages, he noted. He also said that in conversations with other coaches, the feeling is that there will be a college football season in some form or fashion
"The whole gist of this is we don't know when," Satterfield said. "What we're doing now is trying to come up with plans for a return to play. When we're told, 'All right, we're going to start playing on this specific date,' you back it up six weeks and get everybody in. If you have a plan for that, then you can always adjust back.
"So much of this is coming down from government leaders in our state and country and then of course on our own campus. So we're kind of at the mercy of what everyone tells us, and whatever they tell us we want to have a plan for that. So we're just kind of sitting here waiting on it right now."
As far as a best-case scenario, or in Satterfield's words, "a perfect world," he said:
"When the state of Kentucky starts opening up and we're allowed to have group settings where, maybe phase one is 10 people, then phase two maybe 25. We'd love to be able to bring our guys in with that number of people we can work with. We know we're gonna have to do it incrementally and break those steps down, but as soon as that can happen we want to bring our guys in.
"In a perfect world, if we could get them in June that would be awesome so we have time to find out where they are shape-wise. But also you have to go through all the testing and things we're gonna have to do, which we understand is gonna take a little bit of time. And then start training them."
Another important dilemma facing the powers that be revolves around whether or not fans would be allowed or if the games would be played in empty stadiums. The ideal preference, of course, is a no-brainer, as Satterfield pointed out.
"Obviously, in a perfect world, you'd want to have as many fans as possible in the stadium," he said. "We are a spectator sport. In the collegiate world, a lot of athletic departments rely on the revenue that is generated by ticket sales and quite frankly it's hard to envision football without people in the stands.
"Now, I think if you did a poll and ask people, 'Would you rather have football with nobody or no football at all?' I think they'd rather have football. We don't know what that's gonna look like.
"I think a lot of this is going to depend on what happens the next week, the next two weeks, the next month. The data that comes in, where we are with things is going to dictate what's gonna happen. Is it gonna be a deal where you have to have separation between people in the stands, maybe your family members could be beside each other but other than that you have to have space? I don't know.
"Or do you open it up and say, you guys that want to come see us play, you can come in, wear your protective equipment and roll the dice? I don't know what it's gonna look like. Only time with tell over the next 4-6 weeks where we're at with the numbers, I think will be the biggest indicator of that."
Recruiting Still a Priority
Meanwhile, Satterfield and his assistants aren't idle. They're constantly talking to recruits virtually, as well as their current players, and he thinks recruiting is basically on schedule despite the obvious handicaps preventing in-person visits by coaches and official campus visits.
"We're actually breaking down on computer screens where recruits are able to see our campus, our facilities, where players will be staying. Then we jump to the city of Louisville. The other thing we're doing is bringing different position coaches onto the call. Really, just trying to introduce everybody via technology that the players will come into contact with.
"That's all we can do. For six weeks now, sometimes you run out of things to talk about. It feels like Groundhog Day because a whole lot hasn't changed throughout this whole period of time. That part makes it a little bit tougher, but it's as much as we can do to have face-to-back contact with recruits."
Louisville added its fifth commitment for the 2021 class Tuesday when three-star tight end Victor Mullen (6-6, 230) of Ottawa, Illinois, announced his decision on Twitter, choosing the Cards over Syracuse, Iowa State, Appalachian State and others.
Mullen is the third offensive player to opt for U of L, joining linemen Aaron Gunn (6-3, 308) of New Castle, Pennsylvania, and Zen Michalski (6-6, 280) of Floyds Knobs, Indiana. The other commitments are from defensive end Victoine Brown (6-4, 225) of Loganville, Georgia, and defensive back Bralyn Oliver (6-2, 195) from Cornelius, North Carolina.
"It's funny," Satterfield said. "You sit here the last six weeks and you feel like, man, we're way behind. But in reality, we're not. We're ahead of the game and in a good spot. We feel pretty good about where we are. Last year when we started getting a run on recruits it was the end of June and July. Only time will tell how it pans out at the end. Hopefully, we'll get our share of great players."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.